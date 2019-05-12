LUCERO, Frances Carrillo
June 11, 1933 - March 4, 2019
Tucson native Frances Carrillo Lucero, who grew up surrounded by a large extended family in Barrio Anita died peacefully March 4. She was 85. She attended Davis Elementary, Roskruge Middle School and graduated from Tucson High in 1951. Frances was a switchboard operator for Mountain Bell, then became a top seller for Avon and delighted in socializing with her clients. She was active in the Women's Marine Auxiliary and travelled to Mexico, Chicago, California, and Texas. As a devout Catholic, she watched Mass at 5:00 a.m. every Sunday, when she was unable to attend services. Frances most enjoyed family gatherings and will be missed. She was preceded in death by her husband of 22 years, Ernest Lucero; parents, Conrado and Maria Carrillo and brother, Oscar Tellez. Survivors include her children, Ernie, Mark (Laura) and Loretta (Danny) Amaro; sister, Cenaida (Alex) Duarte; brother, Conrado Carrillo; eight grandchildren, a great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice and Anahi Sanchez for their care. A Memorial Mass is planned for Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Most Holy Trinity, 1300 N. Greasewood Road. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 12, 2019