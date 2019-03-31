Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Dee "Susie" ENSLE. View Sign

ENSLE, Frances Dee "Susie" passed into eternal life on March 11, 2019. Susie was born in Tucson on March 19, 1946 to Francis Eshelman and Lolieta Dee Dee Holland. She is survived by her son, Scott (Erin), and her grandchildren, Kayleigh Erin and Zoe Maeve. As a lifelong resident of Tucson, Susie grew up in the 1950's and 1960's during the simpler days of life in the Old Pueblo; she graduated from Palo Verde High School in 1964. The insurance industry is where Susie found her professional home. Her clients would often express their deepest appreciation at how much she cared about their mission, whether they were profit-driven or part of the many non-profit organizations of Tucson. Susie believed in that personal touch that made a difference to those she served. She brought an approach to her work that today might be called old fashioned. She had a connection to people that was genuine and authentic. The absolute light of Susie's life was her relationship to her son, Scott, her daughter-in-law, Erin and their children, Kayleigh and Zoe. They were her source of utter joy and strength. As she grew in her relationship with each of them, she also grew in a deeper understanding of herself. And, her stories truly touched your heart; driving in a separate vehicle as Scott made his way to the Arizona border when he temporarily moved to Chicago, Erin making sure her nails were properly groomed in her final hours and ensuring she was comfortable with a handmade quilt, the many visits to Zia Records and the comic book store with Kayleigh, or Zoe's annual Girl Scout cookie campaign or Zoe trailing Susie's car on her bike as Susie dropped off a special dinner. Each of these ordinary and not so ordinary events became a demonstration of complete and unconditional love that was Susie. In honoring her wishes, arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS are private. Donations may be made to Child-Parent Centers: Head Start of South-Eastern Arizona or the Food Bank.





Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 31, 2019

