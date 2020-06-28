Frances Silver
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SILVER, Frances

94 years old, of Tucson, Arizona, passed away on June 23, 2020. Frances was the daughter of the late Charles and Minnie Granat. She was predeceased by her husband, Harry Silver and her brothers, Nathan and Louis Granat. Frances is survived by her children, Susan Raines and Carol Fernandez (Roberto); her grandchildren, Melanie Raines, Corey Lorenz (Geoff), Sarah Reynolds (Ian Crawford), Julia Fernandez and Alex Fernandez and her great-grandchildren, Emmalyn Lorenz, Cameran Lorenz and Lilah Crawford.

Frances was born in Brooklyn, New York on May 8, 1926, and moved to Tucson in 1966. She took pride in her long career as a teacher at Whitmore Elementary school. Frances was a dedicated member of Hadassah where she was awarded for her leadership in educational programming and was also active in the League of Women Voters and the National Council of Jewish Women. Frances was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. In her later years, she was cherished for her storytelling of her early life in Brooklyn. Frances will be deeply missed by her friends and family. A small private family funeral was held on June 26, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved