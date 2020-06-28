Frances Silver

SILVER, Frances



94 years old, of Tucson, Arizona, passed away on June 23, 2020. Frances was the daughter of the late Charles and Minnie Granat. She was predeceased by her husband, Harry Silver and her brothers, Nathan and Louis Granat. Frances is survived by her children, Susan Raines and Carol Fernandez (Roberto); her grandchildren, Melanie Raines, Corey Lorenz (Geoff), Sarah Reynolds (Ian Crawford), Julia Fernandez and Alex Fernandez and her great-grandchildren, Emmalyn Lorenz, Cameran Lorenz and Lilah Crawford.



Frances was born in Brooklyn, New York on May 8, 1926, and moved to Tucson in 1966. She took pride in her long career as a teacher at Whitmore Elementary school. Frances was a dedicated member of Hadassah where she was awarded for her leadership in educational programming and was also active in the League of Women Voters and the National Council of Jewish Women. Frances was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. In her later years, she was cherished for her storytelling of her early life in Brooklyn. Frances will be deeply missed by her friends and family. A small private family funeral was held on June 26, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.









