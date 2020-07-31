1/1
Francine Steinberg-Kauffman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STEINBERG-KAUFFMAN , Francine

April 19,1945 - July 9, 2020

Francine died unexpectedly and alone. Covid -19 took her presence but not our wonderful memories My MOTHER, a very special woman who was a loving, caring, giving soul loved by so many. I will miss her so - Kim My AUNT, Franny called me Cher and made me giggle. Such a kind, generous, loving soul - Cheryl My SISTER, we were like two peas in a pod with a never-ending conversation. Who do I talk with now? -Leni Francine, the youngest of four siblings, was born in Chicago, Illinois to Dr. Samuel and Anna Steinberg.The family relocated to Wilmette and Fran graduated from New Trier Township High School, class of 1962. She went on to earn her BA in Education from the University of Arizona and her M.Ed. from the University of Phoenix. She majored in Math and combined her intense interest in math with her love of children to become a very popular and effective math teacher. She was also a hard-working, talented, entrepreneur who opened a variety of successful retail shops to support her family. Francine is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Kauffman-Hannah and grandson Brandon and two sons of her heart; Charles Troy and Clarence Troy and their families Sister, Lenore Green(H) Dr. Phillip C. Green; Niece, Cheryl Kahn-Hyatt (H) James Hyatt and great niece, Jadyn; Nephew, Louis Kahn (W)Eileen -children: Zachary, Jason, Allie Liegh; Brother, Lawrence Steinberg - children: Phillip Steinberg (W)Virginia/ Lois Steinberg-children, Mitchell, Joshua /Vivian Davis(H)Russ - children: Derek, Brandon; Cousins, Ellen Gossage (H) Howard, children; Elizabeth and Renee; Cousins, Steve Novak (W) Ione, children: Jeremy, Alex and many more cousins too numerous to mention Francine was preceded in death by Gilbert (Gib) Byron, the love of her life, Mother Anna Steinberg, Father Dr. Samuel Steinberg, Sister-in-law, Judith Steinberg. Funeral/Memorial Services will be held on ZOOM on Saturday, August 1,2020 at: AZ-4:30/ILL-6:30/FL-7:30 To join us contact either Kim, Lenore, Cheryl, or Ellen Donations In lieu of Shiva to: Lupus.org OR autism-society.org






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Memorial service
07:30 PM
Zoom Services
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 30, 2020
I miss my aunt Fran so much. I wanna her to rest in peace no more pain. I’m so sad that I will never again in this life.
I love you and I miss you. Take care of Grandma and Gib. Till we meet again
Love Cher
Cheryl Hyatt
Family
July 30, 2020
May the God of all comfort strengthen the entire family during this time of sorrow. Always remember that God keeps in his memory those whom we lose because they are precious in his eyes. (Psalms 116:15)
S Chambers
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved