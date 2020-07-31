Francine Steinberg-Kauffman

STEINBERG-KAUFFMAN , Francine
April 19,1945 - July 9, 2020
Francine died unexpectedly and alone. Covid -19 took her presence but not our wonderful memories My MOTHER, a very special woman who was a loving, caring, giving soul loved by so many. I will miss her so - Kim My AUNT, Franny called me Cher and made me giggle. Such a kind, generous, loving soul - Cheryl My SISTER, we were like two peas in a pod with a never-ending conversation. Who do I talk with now? -Leni Francine, the youngest of four siblings, was born in Chicago, Illinois to Dr. Samuel and Anna Steinberg.The family relocated to Wilmette and Fran graduated from New Trier Township High School, class of 1962. She went on to earn her BA in Education from the University of Arizona and her M.Ed. from the University of Phoenix. She majored in Math and combined her intense interest in math with her love of children to become a very popular and effective math teacher. She was also a hard-working, talented, entrepreneur who opened a variety of successful retail shops to support her family. Francine is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Kauffman-Hannah and grandson Brandon and two sons of her heart; Charles Troy and Clarence Troy and their families Sister, Lenore Green(H) Dr. Phillip C. Green; Niece, Cheryl Kahn-Hyatt (H) James Hyatt and great niece, Jadyn; Nephew, Louis Kahn (W)Eileen -children: Zachary, Jason, Allie Liegh; Brother, Lawrence Steinberg - children: Phillip Steinberg (W)Virginia/ Lois Steinberg-children, Mitchell, Joshua /Vivian Davis(H)Russ - children: Derek, Brandon; Cousins, Ellen Gossage (H) Howard, children; Elizabeth and Renee; Cousins, Steve Novak (W) Ione, children: Jeremy, Alex and many more cousins too numerous to mention Francine was preceded in death by Gilbert (Gib) Byron, the love of her life, Mother Anna Steinberg, Father Dr. Samuel Steinberg, Sister-in-law, Judith Steinberg. Funeral/Memorial Services will be held on ZOOM on Saturday, August 1,2020 at: AZ-4:30/ILL-6:30/FL-7:30 To join us contact either Kim, Lenore, Cheryl, or Ellen Donations In lieu of Shiva to: Lupus.org
OR autism-society.org