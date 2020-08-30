DE LEON, Francine Therese3/18/1947 - 8/21/2020Born in Rochester, NY, to Mary and Samuel Lo Maglio, she was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Joseph and her sister, Louise. Her brother, Sam Lo Maglio lives with his family in Tucson. Francine's family migrated west in her first year of life, and they set deep roots in this desert town. She was a graduate of Amphi H.S. and the UofA. Her caring spirit and family tradition guided her into a career in nursing. She first worked at St. Joseph's Hospital and finished her career at the university's Campus Health Service. Francine met her husband, Frank De Leon, at the university, married in 1970 and raised two daughters, Lourdes (Scott O'Mack) and Marta. Grandsons, Xavier, Gus and Isaiah O'Mack, adored Francine and were fortunate to have such a fine Nana. Francine's kitchen was the center of family gatherings for years, where she and Frank shared generously their Sicilian and Mexican traditions. Frank became Francine's tireless caregiver when Parkinson's affected her life the past few years and feels grateful for the staff at Casa de la Luz. Because of the current pandemic, a private family service will be held TBD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sister José Women's Center or the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. "Look at everything always as though you were seeing it either for the first or last time: Thus is your time on earth filled with glory." Betty Smith, A Tree Grows in Brooklyn Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.