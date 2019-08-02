Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis "Frankie" Santos. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SANTOS, Francis "Frankie"



passed away on July 19, 2019 in Bloomington, Minnesota. Born March 13, 1954 in Philadelphia, PA to Jose and Annemarie (Armstrong) Santos, he will be dearly missed by his wife, Debra; her daughters, Jessi and Allie; seven siblings, Patricia, Joseph, JoAnne, Linda, Jacqueline, Maureen and Michele and countless friends from all over the country. After a 31-year career with the Pilot's Association in PA he retired to Tucson in 2003 to play golf and along the way opened, "Frankie's South Philly Cheesesteaks" which quickly became a Tucson favorite. Guests could always count on a big personal welcome from "Frankie Cheesesteak" as he renamed himself. After selling the restaurant in 2017 Frankie bravely fought cancer, recovered enough to achieve his and Deb's dream of traveling the US in their RV and then settling in Minnesota. No one was ever a stranger to Frankie - he loved and was loved by many for his love of life and great martinis and his dedication to excellence at Frankie's. An open-house Celebration of Life is planned on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the Elks Lodge 385, 1800 N Oracle Road from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.







