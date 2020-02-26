VILLA, Francisco "Pancho" Alfredo
1/7/1939 - 2/20/2020
Francisco "Pancho" Alfredo Villa, 81, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on February 20th. Pancho was born in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico on January 7th, 1939 to Alfredo and Margarita Villa. He was married to Beverly Ann Villa for 43 years. Pancho enlisted in the U.S. Army on May 15th, 1957 to become an infantryman. Stationed in Germany during the Cold War he guarded the border between West and East Germany. After completing his service in the army, he began his 44 year civilian career. In 1981 he became a naturalized U.S. citizen. During this span of time Pancho established himself as a talented woodworker and carpenter who built the family's home in Vail. In addition to building the custom cabinetry for his home he also built furniture for his church, St. Rita in the Desert, and furniture for family and friends. He retired from the City of Tucson Streets Department as their tool room manager in 2001.
Services will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 at St. Rita in the Desert, 13260 E. Colossal Cave Rd., Vail, AZ 86641 at 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation (alzinfo.org).
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 26, 2020