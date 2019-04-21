Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
Francisco "Frank" ESCALANTE

Francisco "Frank" ESCALANTE Obituary
ESCALANTE, Francisco "Frank" passed into a new life on Friday, April 12, 2019. Frank was born on December 2, 1948 to María Luisa and José Francisco Escalante in Marana, Arizona. He grew up in the Marana area and attended Marana Public Schools. He graduated from Marana High School in 1968 and went on to attend the University of Arizona, graduating with a B.A. in 1973. After graduation he went to work at the Pima County Hospital and later in the Public Fiduciary's Office where he worked for almost 40 years. He retired in 2016. He was a life-long sports fan, having a passion for baseball. He was also an avid reader but his greatest passion was traveling. He visited half of the U.S. states and a dozen foreign countries. He was an easy-going, caring, loving and charitable person who always put family first. He will be sorely missed. He is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Henry, Jesse and Gilbert. He is survived by his sister, Delia Escalante; nephews, Abraham Sánchez, Enrique (Tracey) and Armando Escalante and nieces, Carmen Noyola (Ramón), Consuelo Madere (Michael), Teresita McNabb (Tim) and María Bovill (Shawn). A Rosary will be said at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at St. Augustine Cathedral, followed immediately by a tribute to Frank. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 21, 2019
