COLPITTS, Francys Elizabeth
(nee Quick)
1923 - 2019
died on July 23, 2019 at the age of 95. She was an only child born to Edmund and Bessie (Graham) Quick on September 27, 1923 in Hamlet, N.C. She graduated from Mercy School of Nursing in Charlotte, N.C. She met and married her husband, Bernard "Bernie" Colpitts, on June 24, 1944 when he was stationed at Morris Field also in Charlotte. She worked as a registered nurse at Mercy Hospital and she and Bernie had four children while stationed there. For the next 25 years she balanced the busy life of a military wife, phenomenal mother, and nurse, moving from base to base every two years, settling in Tucson after the final transfer to Davis Monthan AFB in 1966. Although it was far from children and grandchildren, Fran enjoyed life in Tucson, and especially her friends at St. Pius, Wrightstown Square, and Fellowship Square. She is predeceased by her husband, Bernard in 2010, and her eldest daughter, Kay (Bill) LaMay in 2005. Survivors include her children, Hope Garner, Susan (Jack) Delehanty, Ben (Karen) Colpitts, and grandchildren Dan Dennehy, Eric Garner, Keenan Delehanty, Lauren Colpitts, Cary Delehanty, Brandon Colpitts, Mallory Delehanty, Bess LaMay, and multiple great and great-great-grandchildren. Services will be held at St. Pius X Church in Tucson on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Casa De La Luz Foundation (Hospice) or St. Judes. Arrangements are with BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from July 24 to July 28, 2019