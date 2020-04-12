Frank Edward Jakubowski (1944 - 2020)
JAKUBOWSKI, Frank Edward

Born August 30, 1944, in Kansas City, passed peacefully in his sleep in Tucson, AZ on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020. He is preceded in death by his mother, Mildred; father, Frank; sister, Susan and brother, Dana. He is survived by his sister, Sharon Samu; sister-in-law, Kerry Sue Mistretta; sister-in-law, Pearl Ann Badman; brother-in-law, Don Badman; his son, Scott; nephews and nieces and many adopted family members and friends. Frank was a classic example of someone who wears their heart on their sleeve and always showed concern for others. Frank was a dedicated member of the AZ Department of Corrections for 25 years and a longtime member of the Arizona Optimist Club. His family and friends will miss his jokes, text messages and his smile. Frank will be cremated, and funeral services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the . Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.

Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 12, 2020
