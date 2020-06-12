Frank G. Cruz Jr.
CRUZ, Frank G. Jr.,

82, passed away on June 1, 2020. Frank proudly served in the Army National Guard and was honorably discharged in January 1964. Frank was a hardworking man and believed in giving his all to everything. He retired as a Butcher from Lucky's and ABCO and continued to work as a Crossing Guard for TUSD (schools Grijalva and Lawrence) before he completely retired in May 2019. In his spare time, he would read his Bible, pray for people, and he enjoyed a good Western. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary Ellen Martinez; sons, Richard (Dana), Paul and daughter, Vanessa (Alan). He was also the proud grandfather of five loving grandchildren, Justin, Amanda, Eric, Lauren and Ryan. He will be welcomed to heaven by his father and mother, Francisco and Paula Cruz; brother, Roberto Cruz and sister, Margarita Escajeda. The Cruz Family will be honoring his life with a private ceremony. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.






Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
