CERMAK, Frank J.
67, was suddenly called home by Our Savior on September 10, 2019. He was born October 29, 1951 in Cleveland, Ohio to Frank C. Cermak, Jr. and Rosemary Cermak (Srp), both of whom predeceased him. Frank is survived by his wife of 37 years, Deanna; son, Daniel Cermak (Nicole) of San Diego; daughter, Sara Adamo (Steve) of Westfield, NJ; and beloved grandchildren, Jacob and Declan Cermak, and William and Kristen Adamo. Many cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and other relatives in both Frank's and Deanna's family across the country mourn his passing. Frank was a graduate of Cathedral Latin HS in Cleveland and Kent State University and moved to Tucson in 1976 to work at the Arizona Daily Star. After leaving the Star in 2003, Frank helped care for his father until his passing in 2012 and served his local community by becoming a Eucharistic Minister and sitting on the board of his community center association. He enjoyed reading the daily newspaper cover to cover and as an avid follower of Cleveland sports, Frank will now be cheering on his Cleveland Browns and Indians from above. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 8650 N. Shannon, on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with a luncheon to follow at Countryside Community Club, 9151 N. Bald Eagle at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Sept. 29, 2019