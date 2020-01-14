SCHIFANO, Frank P.
83, of Tucson, AZ, formerly of Wood-Ridge. NJ, passed away on December 23, 2019. Born in Jersey City, NJ to the late Angelo and Catherine Schifano. Frank was an Army veteran. Before retiring, he was a teacher at School No. 5 in Jersey City. Frank was a parishioner of Assumption Catholic Church in Wood-Ridge, NJ and St Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Tucson, AZ. Beloved husband of Lillian Schifano (Carbone). Devoted father of Thomas P. Schifano and his wife, Marisa. Dear bother of Patrick Schifano and his wife, Patricia of Tucson, AZ and the late Joseph Schifano. Upon his retirement, Frank volunteered as a NICU Cuddler at Banner University Medical Center and Emergency Center for 24 years and had over 5,000 hours of volunteer work. Frank received the 2003 Volunteer of the Year Award. Funeral was held at COSTA MEMORIAL HOME in Hasbrouck Heights, NJ on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Liturgy from the Assumption Catholic Church in Wood-Ridge, NJ at 10:30 a.m. Interment followed at Westwood Cemetery. Arrangements by COSTA MEMORIAL HOME.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Jan. 14, 2020