BRODZINSKI, Frank W. Our beloved PopPop, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away unexpectedly on March 30, 2019. Frank had just celebrated his 80th birthday on March 9th with a surprise party at home that included his children, grandchildren and first great-grandchild. Frank was born in Newark, New Jersey to Hedwig (Pawlicki) and Frank Brodzinski. The family moved to Short Hills, N.J., and Frank graduated from Seton Hall Prep and Seton Hall University. On May 5, 1962, Frank married his love, Elaine (Criblet). In 1976 they packed up their four children and moved to Tucson, then settled in Oro Valley, AZ. Frank retired from the State of Arizona Dept of Revenue in 2001 and spent many happy years enjoying family and friends. Much of his early retirement time was spent compiling family history enjoying the challenges and successes along the way. Frank and Elaine loved to travel and were able to see much of the U.S., Europe (including visiting family in Poland), river cruising, and trips to Las Vegas for special occasions. Frank is survived by his wife, Elaine; son, Walter Brodzinski (Denise); granddaughter, Jessica; grandson, Jacob; son, Steven Brodzinski (Azucena); grandson, Mark; son, Edward Brodzinski; granddaughter, Kaylee and great-grandson, Kayden; daughter, Christine Ogden; granddaughter, Alyssa and his special buddy, Lucydoodle. No services are planned at this time, but a Celebration of Frank's Life will be held in the future. He will be greatly missed. Arrangements by VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 7, 2019