Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank W. BRODZINSKI. View Sign

BRODZINSKI, Frank W. Our beloved PopPop, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away unexpectedly on March 30, 2019. Frank had just celebrated his 80th birthday on March 9th with a surprise party at home that included his children, grandchildren and first great-grandchild. Frank was born in Newark, New Jersey to Hedwig (Pawlicki) and Frank Brodzinski. The family moved to Short Hills, N.J., and Frank graduated from Seton Hall Prep and Seton Hall University. On May 5, 1962, Frank married his love, Elaine (Criblet). In 1976 they packed up their four children and moved to Tucson, then settled in Oro Valley, AZ. Frank retired from the State of Arizona Dept of Revenue in 2001 and spent many happy years enjoying family and friends. Much of his early retirement time was spent compiling family history enjoying the challenges and successes along the way. Frank and Elaine loved to travel and were able to see much of the U.S., Europe (including visiting family in Poland), river cruising, and trips to Las Vegas for special occasions. Frank is survived by his wife, Elaine; son, Walter Brodzinski (Denise); granddaughter, Jessica; grandson, Jacob; son, Steven Brodzinski (Azucena); grandson, Mark; son, Edward Brodzinski; granddaughter, Kaylee and great-grandson, Kayden; daughter, Christine Ogden; granddaughter, Alyssa and his special buddy, Lucydoodle. No services are planned at this time, but a Celebration of Frank's Life will be held in the future. He will be greatly missed. Arrangements by VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME.





BRODZINSKI, Frank W. Our beloved PopPop, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away unexpectedly on March 30, 2019. Frank had just celebrated his 80th birthday on March 9th with a surprise party at home that included his children, grandchildren and first great-grandchild. Frank was born in Newark, New Jersey to Hedwig (Pawlicki) and Frank Brodzinski. The family moved to Short Hills, N.J., and Frank graduated from Seton Hall Prep and Seton Hall University. On May 5, 1962, Frank married his love, Elaine (Criblet). In 1976 they packed up their four children and moved to Tucson, then settled in Oro Valley, AZ. Frank retired from the State of Arizona Dept of Revenue in 2001 and spent many happy years enjoying family and friends. Much of his early retirement time was spent compiling family history enjoying the challenges and successes along the way. Frank and Elaine loved to travel and were able to see much of the U.S., Europe (including visiting family in Poland), river cruising, and trips to Las Vegas for special occasions. Frank is survived by his wife, Elaine; son, Walter Brodzinski (Denise); granddaughter, Jessica; grandson, Jacob; son, Steven Brodzinski (Azucena); grandson, Mark; son, Edward Brodzinski; granddaughter, Kaylee and great-grandson, Kayden; daughter, Christine Ogden; granddaughter, Alyssa and his special buddy, Lucydoodle. No services are planned at this time, but a Celebration of Frank's Life will be held in the future. He will be greatly missed. Arrangements by VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME. Funeral Home Vistoso Funeral Home

2285 E Rancho Vistoso Blvd

Oro Valley , AZ 85755

(520) 544-2285 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close