Service Information Bring's Broadway Chapel 6910 East Broadway Boulevard Tucson , AZ 85710 (520)-329-4848

FREY, Frank W., II



A native and life-long Tucsonan, Frank W. Frey, II was born on August 13, 1947, to William C. Frey and Ann C. Bachelor Frey. He died at the age of 72 on September 28, 2019, after a tortuous and courageous battle with multiple sclerosis and also, more recently, a battle with prostate cancer.Frank graduated from Rincon High School, the University of Arizona, and Cal Western School of Law in San Diego. He served his country as a First Lieutenant in the Army National Guard from 1969 to 1980.After a few years as a prosecutor with the Pima County Attorney's Office, he went on to practice law as a plaintiff's attorney in the fields of worker's compensation and personal injury; he subsequently practiced as a defense attorney in the same fields.Before he was forced to succumb to the physical limitations caused by his illness, Frank loved to jog, hike, ski, camp, garden, and explore the Arizona desert and the high country in and around Pinetop, AZ. An avid reader and researcher, Frank loved reading Arizona history.Frank is survived by his wife, Selma Carrillo Frey, and his sister, Catherine F. Larkin.His many professional colleagues appreciated his knowledge, tenacity, diligence, ethics, sense of humor, and dedication to his clients, and will miss him. Those of us who loved him miss him most of all.Services honoring Frank's life will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 E. Broadway, Tucson, AZ, 85710. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Frank's memory to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 4594, New York, N.Y 10163-4594.







