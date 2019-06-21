FRUCHTHENDLER, Fred Barry



passed away June 19, 2019 following a lengthy stay at Tucson Medical Center. Born to parents, Jacob C. and Jean Abend Fruchthendler, on July 19, 1951 at Tucson Medical Center, Fred grew up with a full appreciation of what it means to be a vital and supportive member of the Tucson community. Fred served as the Chairman of the Board of Jewish Family Children Services and the Carondelet Foundation, as well as a supporter of many other community organizations. In his business, Fruchthendler Insurance Company founded by his father Jacob C., Fred carried on the tradition of personal service. Fred was a generous, kind, intelligent, and caring person. Preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Saul, Fred is survived by his beloved former wife, Lee Hunt and step-children, Jandro Davalos (Evyn) and Ben Davalos (Eva) and grandchildren, Boe and Hux who brought him joy. Fred is survived by aunt, Ana Abend (California) and cousin, Joy Mincer (Martin). Fred was also family member of the Condits, Rosens, Romanos, Kahns, Greenbergs and no doubt others who loved him. Services are Friday, June 21, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Congregation Anshei Israel at Craycroft and 5th St. with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Many thanks to the caring staff at TMC who cared for Fred over the past month. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Jewish Family Children Services. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary