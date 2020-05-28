STRUBLE, Frederick MartinFrederick "Ted" Struble passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020, from complications following a stroke at his winter home in Tucson, AZ. His wife of 27 years, Margaret "Peggy" Barnhill and daughters, Mrs. Kathryn Nachbar (Ken) and Mrs. Susan Dawson (Dan) were able to provide comfort.Ted was born in Wichita, KS on January 23, 1933, to Martin William Struble and Margaret Helen Dobson Struble. As a child he enjoyed Little League and the joys of growing up in middle America. He graduated from the University of Kansas, where he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega, in 1955. He was then commissioned into the US Army and spent two years in Panama. While there, he met his first wife, Dr. Josephine Garner. They were married until her death in 1990.After completing his PhD in Economics at the University of Colorado in 1965, Ted joined the Federal Reserve Bank in Kansas City as a financial economist. The family moved to the Washington, DC, area in 1969. There he joined the Federal Reserve Board's Division of Research and Statistics. He became Deputy Associate Director of Government Finance and Capital Markets. From 1984 onward he served in the Division of Banking Supervision and Regulation as Associate Director responsible for developing and implementing the Board's policies for supervision and regulation of banking organizations.Ted and Peggy were married in 1993. He moved to Manor Country Club in Rockville, MD and was able to resume working on his golf game and appreciate the tall trees that do not exist in Kansas.Following his retirement from the Board, he was appointed to the President's Commission on Critical Infrastructure Protection's Banking and Finance Sector Team. He then accepted a position as a consultant to the Asian Development Bank in China and spent much of 2000 and 2001 in Shanghai, which afforded Ted and Peggy the opportunity to enjoy Asia in depth.Throughout his life, Ted was recognized as a warm and compassionate person. He was proud of his time spent on the board of trustees for CHI Centers, an organization that aids people with special needs. He also volunteered for Manor Country Club and other community committees where his well-known charm and tact were put to good use.For the last 18 years he and Peggy had been lucky enough to escape to Tucson for several months each year. He reveled in the sunshine and the beauty of the desert. He continued to improve his golf game through many rounds at Tucson Country Club.More than anything, Ted will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He will be greatly missed by his grandsons, Michael and Brian Nachbar and Jack and Sam Dawson. He will be also greatly missed by his sister, Joyce Frei; his cousin, Jake Struble; his Garner and Struble nieces and nephews and many, many friends.A Celebration of Life will take place at a future date.Memorial contributions may be made to Youth on Their Own or hospice of your choice.