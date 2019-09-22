Guest Book View Sign Service Information East Lawn Palms Cemetery 5801 East Grant Road #C Tucson , AZ 85712 (520)-886-5561 Memorial service 10:00 AM EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY 5801 E. Grant Rd View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DOOLEY, Frederick Patrick



longtime resident of Tucson, AZ, passed away on September 7, 2019. He was born in Boston, MA to Julia Kelley Dooley and Frederick Patrick Dooley on April 19, 1936. He was predeceased by his parents, a brother, Gerard Dooley and sister, Claire Dooley Hurley.



Fred is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Susan Dooley (nee McLaughlin); his son, Patrick (Jennifer); step-children, Julie Hubbard (John), Jon Peck (Angela) and Joanna Seidler (Paul). Seven grandchildren, who called him Papa, including Emily and Caitlin Dooley, Savannah and Nick Hubbard, Jack and Mitchell Peck and Stella Seidler. Fred grew up in South Boston (Southie), an Irish Catholic working class neighborhood, just south of the city. He left Southie at age 18 when he joined the Air Force and was stationed at Davis Monthan Air Base in Tucson, AZ. He spent six years on active duty and later joined the 162nd Air National Guard, also in Tucson. He studied at the University of Arizona, and received a degree in business/accounting in 1965.



Fred worked as an accountant for many years and received his CPA certificate in 1979. He became a partner in the firm Crable, Parsons & Dooley, from which he retired in 2013. He was beloved by his many clients and friends.A life well lived, Fred will be remembered for his compassion, generosity and kindness. His grandchildren adored "Papa" and he loved them dearly.



A special thanks to the care givers at Pacifica Memory Care and Casa de la Luz Hospice for making Fred's final year pleasurable and his last days comfortable.



A Memorial Service will be held at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY, 5801 E. Grant Rd., on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Monsignor Al Shifano will officiate. Contributions in Fred's memory can be made to the Community Food Bank in Tucson.







