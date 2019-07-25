Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederika Carney. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CARNEY, Frederika



Frederika "Teddy" Carney died in her sleep at her home in Tucson, Arizona, July 15, 2019. She was 91.



Teddy Carney was born Fredericka Fly in Memphis, Tennessee on November 21, 1927. She grew up in Memphis in an era when only movie theatres had air-conditioning, and giant fans blew air over blocks of ice in the lobby of the Peabody Hotel.



During World War II she went to The Foxcroft School in Middleburg, Virginia where the young ladies participated in preparedness drills wearing modified Confederate uniforms and forage caps. While her formal education, except for a few courses at New York University, ended there, her lifelong love of learning did not. She became deeply knowledgeable about the poetry of T.S. Eliot, especially the Four Quartets, and published articles in learned Catholic journals on Christian existentialism and the mysticism of Father Bede Griffiths. She had an encyclopedic knowledge of wildflowers, loved music to distraction (even though she couldn't sing or play a note) and left her friends and family with a huge trove of letters, and a wonderful memoir, written late in life, No Need to Exaggerate. The title, if anything, understated the breadth and variety of her experiences.



At a debutante ball in New Jersey she met Otis Carney, a Princeton graduate returned from the war as a U.S. Marine captain. They would be married for 59 years until his death in 2006. In the company of her peripatetic husband, Otis, a novelist and screenwriter, she lived on cattle ranches in Cora, Wyoming, California and Arizona, and also in Southern California, Illinois, and Minnesota. She dragged her husband to India for spiritual enlightenment and was dragged by him to the South Pacific where he had spent several years during World War II. She had a wide vocabulary in Spanish, loved to ride, herd cattle and feed her chickens. Whatever there was to know about The Cloud of Unknowing, Juliana of Norwich and Sor Juana, she knew, among other obscure topics. She and Otis gave to numerous charities and she gave freely of herself to her legion of friends and her family. She had the most infectious laugh imaginable and a wonderful sense of humor. She was an excellent editor for her husband, and other writers, and a scintillating conversationalist. Her intensity was authentic and charming.



Wyoming, specifically Teton and Sublette Counties, were home to Teddy for many decades. Otis and Teddy bought a ranch in Cora, Wyoming, which became the Carney Ranch from 1963-2014, where they fished the Green River and entertained family and friends with world-class fly fishing and western starry nights.



Teddy is survived by her three sons and their spouses, Tom and Maureen in New York; John and Elaine in Jackson Hole; and Peter and Jane in Australia. She also had seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.



A Memorial Service will be held in Tucson sometime this fall. In lieu of flowers please contribute to Richard Rohr's Center for Action & Contemplation (







