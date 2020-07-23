TUBBS, Freida Martha



Born June 21, 1929 in Sparta, Illinois. Moved to Tucson in 1961. Upon arriving in Tucson, Freida set upon building a church to honor her loving Lord. That church would become known as Enchanted Hills Baptist Church on Tucson's west side and opened its doors in 1963. Freida worked as the church's bookkeeper, office manager, secretary every day until 1996 when she retired (the first of three retirements from there) and remained a faithful member all her life. Freida passed away on July 13, 2020 surrounded by her children. Preceded in death by former husband Charles Tubbs Sr. she is survived by her sons, Larry Luce, Charles Tubbs Jr., James Tubbs, and daughter, Sandra Tubbs. Visitation will be at South Lawn Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. - 9: p.m. with services on Friday July 24, 22020 at 9:00 a.m. Arrangements by FUNERARIAL DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN.













