Gale Stanley Bell
BELL, Gale Stanley

96, of Tucson, Arizona died on July 18, 2020. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 47 years, Mari Lou Bailey Bell, and his second wife of 25 years, Joann Tate Bell. He is survived by his sons, Tedd, Jeffrey, Matt, and Scott; 24 grandchildren, 58 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. He was a biology teacher, school administrator and renown track and cross-country coach at Tucson and Catalina High schools. He will be missed by many. Memorial Services will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at the Binghampton Family Park, 3761 E. Kleindale, Tucson, Az. 85716 Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.




Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Memorial service
09:00 AM
Binghampton Family Park
Funeral services provided by
Bring's Broadway Chapel
6910 East Broadway Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85710
(520) 329-4848
