BELL, Gale Stanley



96, of Tucson, Arizona died on July 18, 2020. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 47 years, Mari Lou Bailey Bell, and his second wife of 25 years, Joann Tate Bell. He is survived by his sons, Tedd, Jeffrey, Matt, and Scott; 24 grandchildren, 58 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. He was a biology teacher, school administrator and renown track and cross-country coach at Tucson and Catalina High schools. He will be missed by many. Memorial Services will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at the Binghampton Family Park, 3761 E. Kleindale, Tucson, Az. 85716 Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.









