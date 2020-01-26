Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Galen Byron Maddy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MADDY, Galen Byron



Galen Byron Maddy, 75, from Carlsbad, CA passed away on October 22, 2019.



He was born to the late Byron and Frances Maddy in McGregor, Minnesota on January 30, 1944.



He lived in Tucson during his teenage years attending Rincon High School. After graduating from Michigan State University with a Bachelors Degree in Business, and serving in the



A veteran of the Marine Corps, Galen held a particular interest in the welfare of America's troops. He created and authored the Veteran's Friend, an assistance to help veterans and families receive the little known Aid and Attendance Benefit in their retirement years.



Galen spent his life doing what he loved and will be sorely missed as a friend and giving compassionate spirit. He is survived by his friend and life partner, June Toohey; two children, Susan Maddy Fox from San Antonio, Texas and Galen Byron Maddy, Jr. from Las Vegas, Nevada.



In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Warriors and Quiet Waters Foundation, 351 Evergreen Drive, Suite A, Bozeman, Montana, 57915.







MADDY, Galen ByronGalen Byron Maddy, 75, from Carlsbad, CA passed away on October 22, 2019.He was born to the late Byron and Frances Maddy in McGregor, Minnesota on January 30, 1944.He lived in Tucson during his teenage years attending Rincon High School. After graduating from Michigan State University with a Bachelors Degree in Business, and serving in the US Marine Corps , he relocated to the Carlsbad area where he spent the next 45 years as a fiduciary in the financial services industry, and held successful careers as a columnist, author, land banker, mortgage banker and financial advisor.A veteran of the Marine Corps, Galen held a particular interest in the welfare of America's troops. He created and authored the Veteran's Friend, an assistance to help veterans and families receive the little known Aid and Attendance Benefit in their retirement years.Galen spent his life doing what he loved and will be sorely missed as a friend and giving compassionate spirit. He is survived by his friend and life partner, June Toohey; two children, Susan Maddy Fox from San Antonio, Texas and Galen Byron Maddy, Jr. from Las Vegas, Nevada.In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Warriors and Quiet Waters Foundation, 351 Evergreen Drive, Suite A, Bozeman, Montana, 57915. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Jan. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Marines Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close