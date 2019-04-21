|
ANDERSON, Garnet Freedom "Andy" Andy passed away on April 12, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born in Wheeling, WV June 17, 1939. Andy served 23 years in the US Army as a parachute rigger and recruiter achieving the rank of Master Sargent. Upon retirement he taught Junior ROTC at Flowing Wells HS. Andy is survived by his wife, Maria; children, Michael (Laura) Anderson; Patricia (Jon) Mendes; Deborah (James) Abolt and Andrew (Anne) Anderson; stepsons, Daniel Jackson and Anthony (Ofelia) Jackson; eight grandchildren, Michael, Sarah, Ellen, Joseph, Daniella, Elizabeth, Priscilla and Mark. He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha; sisters, Ellen Anderson and Mernie Porter; brothers, Joel Anderson, Charles Anderson, George Anderson and Frank Anderson; grandson, Mitch Anderson. Services will be at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, April 25, 2019, EVERGREEN MORTUARY, 3015 North Oracle Road, Tucson, AZ. Arizona Army National Guard Honor Guard will perform military honors.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 21, 2019