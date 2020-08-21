ANDERSON, Garry Eugene



passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona. He left this life with his loving wife and children by his side. Garry was a man of many and varied interests, of few but considered words, at peace with the cancer that remained an unwelcome guest for over three years.



Garry was born October 11, 1953 in Laramie, Wyoming to Marge and Gene Anderson. He spent his childhood in Wyoming and Montana. After a brief career as a carpenter, Garry knew that he was destined to become an engineer. He intended to become a petroleum engineer, but after taking a class with Hugh Dresser, geology became his passion. Garry graduated from Montana Tech with a master's degree in geological engineering in 1986. It was at Montana Tech that Garry met Rita, with whom he spent the rest of his life.



After working briefly in gold exploration in Montana, Garry moved to Arizona and spent the rest of his career working in the Arizona copper mines. He worked with many wonderful individuals who helped him mature into an outstanding Geotechnical Engineer.



Much of his life was characterized by his creativity and pragmatism. In all situations requiring practical knowledge, he was generous with his advice and willing to extend his help. He taught his children the importance of a good challenge and the joy of overcoming any and all obstacles, to always follow their hearts, and to find a way to help others. Upon finding that he had cancer he refused to give it much importance believing that each day was a gift to share with his family and friends.



He is survived by Rita; his children, O'Ryan (Jessica) of Atlanta, GA, Walker of Tucson, Tyler of Ithaca, NY, Kellee of New Orleans, LA and Aubrey of Tucson; granddaughter, Melody of Silver City, NM; sister, Peggy (John) Prestrud; brother, Rob and father, Eugene of Billings, MT; his dog, Pepper of Tucson. He is preceded in death by his mother, Marge.



We want to thank the staff of Urological Associates of Southern Arizona and Arizona Oncology for their outstanding commitment to Garry's well-being and health. A special thanks to Aria Hospice for taking such good care of Garry in his final months.



Garry donated his body to Science Care to allow medical researchers to practice, learn and create new techniques that improve lives.



Please raise a glass and send Garry a final farewell.









