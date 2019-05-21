Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evergreen Mortuary Cemetery Crematory
3015 North Oracle Road
Tucson, AZ 85705
520-888-7470
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Vance
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Alan Vance

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gary Alan Vance Obituary
VANCE, Gary Alan

Born August 25, 1950, Tucson

Passed May 15, 2019, Tucson

The eldest son of Richard Grant "Rusty" Vance and Carolyn June Holmes Vance, Gary was a protective older brother to his three siblings and his mom as they moved around the US for his dad's military service. He played football and baseball growing up, lacrosse at the UofA, graduated, and taught for many years in the TUSD. Gary was a man of few words, but if you run into one of his students somewhere around town, you'll hear just how much he cared about them and helped them prepare for life. He was never afraid of hard work and he loved magic. He just may have found that in his teaching. Always close to his mother, he helped to care for her in the family's Eastside home, where he ultimately chose to live. Gary is survived by his sister, Julie Vance Garrettson; brother, R. Scott Vance (Priscilla); his half-brother, Rick Fritcshy (Cindy); nieces, Jaime Garrettson Fallwell, Jillian Garrettson Barnes and Sonora Vance; nephews, Jalen Garrettson, Josh Moret and Alexander "AJ" Lee and many grandnieces and nephews, Tyler, Evan, Julia, Cody, Grant, Kaiden, Elyjah and Maeson. No Services. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Evergreen Mortuary Cemetery Crematory
Download Now