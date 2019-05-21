VANCE, Gary Alan



Born August 25, 1950, Tucson



Passed May 15, 2019, Tucson



The eldest son of Richard Grant "Rusty" Vance and Carolyn June Holmes Vance, Gary was a protective older brother to his three siblings and his mom as they moved around the US for his dad's military service. He played football and baseball growing up, lacrosse at the UofA, graduated, and taught for many years in the TUSD. Gary was a man of few words, but if you run into one of his students somewhere around town, you'll hear just how much he cared about them and helped them prepare for life. He was never afraid of hard work and he loved magic. He just may have found that in his teaching. Always close to his mother, he helped to care for her in the family's Eastside home, where he ultimately chose to live. Gary is survived by his sister, Julie Vance Garrettson; brother, R. Scott Vance (Priscilla); his half-brother, Rick Fritcshy (Cindy); nieces, Jaime Garrettson Fallwell, Jillian Garrettson Barnes and Sonora Vance; nephews, Jalen Garrettson, Josh Moret and Alexander "AJ" Lee and many grandnieces and nephews, Tyler, Evan, Julia, Cody, Grant, Kaiden, Elyjah and Maeson. No Services. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 21, 2019