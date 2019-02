Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary C. CANTALINI. View Sign

CANTALINI, Gary C. July 26, 1940 - February 21, 2019 Born July 26, 1940 Seattle Washington preceded in death by his parents Albert and Jeannie Cantalini. Survived by his brothers, Jon (Jeanne), Albert (Deanne); his children, Marco, Gabriella and Alberto; grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Gary was loved by everyone he came into contact with. He was a world traveler with a zest for life. He was an importer of women's shoes for 40 years and was considered an icon in the industry. Gary was admired by many and will be sorely missed by everyone. Arrangement Details: Monday, February 25, 2019. Viewing at BRINGS BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 E Broadway Blvd Tucson, AZ 85710, 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.; 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.; 7:00 p.m. Rosary. Tuesday, February 26, 2019, Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 1946 E. Lee Street Tucson, AZ 85719, Mass at 10:00 a.m. Entombment at East Lawn Cemetery following Mass 5801 E. Grant Road Tucson, AZ 85712.





CANTALINI, Gary C. July 26, 1940 - February 21, 2019 Born July 26, 1940 Seattle Washington preceded in death by his parents Albert and Jeannie Cantalini. Survived by his brothers, Jon (Jeanne), Albert (Deanne); his children, Marco, Gabriella and Alberto; grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Gary was loved by everyone he came into contact with. He was a world traveler with a zest for life. He was an importer of women's shoes for 40 years and was considered an icon in the industry. Gary was admired by many and will be sorely missed by everyone. Arrangement Details: Monday, February 25, 2019. Viewing at BRINGS BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 E Broadway Blvd Tucson, AZ 85710, 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.; 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.; 7:00 p.m. Rosary. Tuesday, February 26, 2019, Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 1946 E. Lee Street Tucson, AZ 85719, Mass at 10:00 a.m. Entombment at East Lawn Cemetery following Mass 5801 E. Grant Road Tucson, AZ 85712. Funeral Home Bring's Broadway Chapel

6910 East Broadway Boulevard

Tucson , AZ 85710

(520) 329-4848 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close