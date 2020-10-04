1/1
Gary Edward Druckman
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DRUCKMAN, Gary Edward

passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 at his home in Gilbert, AZ. He is survived by his wife, Marta; his daughters, Abby and Elly; his mother, Susan Laventhol Siegel and his aunts, Josay Laventhol and Pat Laventhol. He was preceded in death by his father, Lee Druckman and his brother, Carl Druckman.

Gary was born in Tucson, AZ on July 21, 1956, and graduated from Tucson High School in 1974. He went on to attend San Diego State University and remained in California for many years before moving to Park City, UT where he met and married Marta Nall, his wife of 24 years.

Gary was a wonderful father to his daughters, a dedicated husband, loving son and brother, and a constant friend to so many people throughout his life. He enjoyed gardening, collecting antiques, and connecting with new people - always with a smile on his face and the ability to make them feel special.

Gary pursued many business opportunities throughout his life, but his passion and commitment to tennis remained constant. From the moment he first picked up a racket at the age of 2, he focused on the sport with true dedication - both as a player and later as a coach. He started coaching at the age of 16 at Deerfield Academy (MA). Gary had over 40 years of USPTA junior development coaching experience, and never lost the joy he felt instructing young people in the spirit and etiquette of the game. He always went the extra mile, not only teaching the game but also instilling confidence, determination, and pride in his students.

The family will be holding a private memorial service in Tucson, AZ, due to the current limitations for gatherings. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Steven M. Gootter Foundation would be appreciated.

GIFTS TO THE STEVEN M. GOOTTER FOUNDATIONYour support will help fund the scientific research into the causes and treatments of Sudden Cardiac Death at the University of Arizona Sarver Heart Center.The Steven M. Gootter Foundation, P.O. Box 64583, Tucson, AZ 85728-4583.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
October 1, 2020
We would like to express our deepest condolences to his family. Gary was Ana and George’ tennis coach for many years as well as of a lot of our friends. He taught a lot of kids and had a great impact on their lives. Gary always had lots of words of encouragement and motivation for all of his students and their families. We will never forget how many times he came to tournaments throughout the years to encourage and advice George and Ana. He will be greatly missed!!!
Nicole Badulescu
Friend
October 1, 2020
Gary was the perfect coach! Always so positive, always encouraging, always involved, always approachable, always dedicated! There is no doubt that he had a passion for tennis and a genuine desire to help young players reach their goals. I am so grateful that my grandson was among those that benefitted from his talent, wisdom, and commitment. We will miss him so much! He was such a special person!

Joy Ludwig
Joy Ludwig
Friend
September 30, 2020
Coach Gary was an amazing person, and always ensured his students were comfortable and enjoying their time with him. I’ll always remember him and his amazing personality. rest in peace.
September 26, 2020
Gary was a great friend. I will miss him as i am sure all that knew him will as well. Rest in peace my friend.
Jerry Show
Friend
September 26, 2020
Our hearts go out to Marta, Abby, Elly, and Sue. Gary was a rare spirit that we were fortunate enough to call our friend. We will miss you forever.
The Strauss Family
Friend
September 25, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Jerry Horowitz
Friend
September 25, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved