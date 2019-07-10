HAUN, Gary
9/10/1935 - 7/7/2019
Gary was born in Liberal, KS and passed away in Tucson, AZ. He spent his early life in Liberal and Coldwater, KS. After graduating from Coldwater HS in 1953, he attended Northwestern State College, Alva, OK, where he obtained a teaching degree. He taught and coached in Liberal, KS for eight years, then moved to Denver, CO where he taught and coached in the Jefferson County School District for 28 years. After retiring, Gary moved to Tucson, AZ where he worked for seven years, mostly as a volunteer with the U of A football program. He attended El Camino Baptist Church. Gary was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Merrianne (Smith); a son, Bruce; his parents, Myrl and Lena Haun and brother, Gale. He is survied by daughter, Mona Ringelberg (Mario); two granddaughters, Calais McGuinness (Joe) and Nikki Ringelberg; two great-granddaughters, Ayla and Brielle Ringelberg and a great-grandson, Logan McGuinness, all of Atlanta, GA. In accordance with Gary's wishes, no Viewing or Services will be held. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE CREMATION AND BURIAL.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from July 10 to July 11, 2019