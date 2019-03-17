BECK, Gary Lee 78, Tucson died in Hospice March 4, 2019. Gary was born in Michigan in 1940. He is survived by Barbara Beck, wife 0f 56 years; son, Gary Lee Beck Jr.; daughter, Ginger Fay Emmett; grandson, Dakota Fay; brother, Robert Beck (Esther) and many nieces and nephews. Gary served in the Navy and graduated from the UofA with a BA in Accounting. There will be no services. If you wish to donate, please donate to Peppi"s House at TMC. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 17, 2019