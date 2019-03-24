Gary Phillip HANSEN

HANSEN, Gary Phillip 64, of Tucson, AZ passed suddenly on March 11, 2019. Gary will be remembered for being a loving family man with an iconic laugh. Gary loved golf, fishing; and the Dallas Cowboys, and esp., his grandson, Cayden. Gary was a lifelong Tucsonan. He was predeceased by his parents Hector and Stella. He is survived by brother, Mark (Yihua) in NY; daughter, Samantha and his grandson, Cayden. A Celebration of Life will be held at Samantha's on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 24, 2019
