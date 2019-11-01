OBREGON, Genevieve
1/7/1961 - 11/3/2008
My Dearest Jennie,It's been 11 years since you were taken from us. Every day we see you and feel you in our hearts , we see you in rainbows, in stars, heart shaped odd items, in flowers and in the breeze. You are always with us. If tears could bring you back, you wouldn't have left. The pain is the same as the first moment you left, never leaves us. We just pray and give our pain to the Good Lord that takes care of you. With God all things are possible. Tons of love from your Mom and whole family Casa Theresita II
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019