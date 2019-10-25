Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Genoveva Nunez Burrell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BURRELL, Genoveva Nunez



62, passed away peacefully at home on October 22, 2019, surrounded by her family who loved her dearly. She is survived by her husband, Michael Burrell Sr.; her children, Christopher (Urlina) Burrell, Robert Burrell, Timothy Burrell, Michael Burrell Jr., Annissia (Alex) Gutierrez; 11 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and her eight beloved siblings. Preceeded in death by her parents, Alfredo and Blasita Nuñez. Gina was born in Tucson, AZ on August 22, 1957. In her early 20's, she met and married the love of her life and her forever "honey" who she met at Skate Country. She was a devoted wife and mother who was most known for being hardworking, kind, loving and never without words of wisdom. She loved to watch football and feed everyone. Honey/Mom, words cannot express how grateful we are to you. We will carry the memories of you with us wherever we go. Memorial Talk to be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 5462 S. 6th Ave., Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.







BURRELL, Genoveva Nunez62, passed away peacefully at home on October 22, 2019, surrounded by her family who loved her dearly. She is survived by her husband, Michael Burrell Sr.; her children, Christopher (Urlina) Burrell, Robert Burrell, Timothy Burrell, Michael Burrell Jr., Annissia (Alex) Gutierrez; 11 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and her eight beloved siblings. Preceeded in death by her parents, Alfredo and Blasita Nuñez. Gina was born in Tucson, AZ on August 22, 1957. In her early 20's, she met and married the love of her life and her forever "honey" who she met at Skate Country. She was a devoted wife and mother who was most known for being hardworking, kind, loving and never without words of wisdom. She loved to watch football and feed everyone. Honey/Mom, words cannot express how grateful we are to you. We will carry the memories of you with us wherever we go. Memorial Talk to be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 5462 S. 6th Ave., Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Published in the Arizona Daily Star from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close