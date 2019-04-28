STEPHENS, George D. 90, of Tucson, passed away peacefully in his home on March 18, 2019. Born and raised in Douglas, AZ, (Lazy J Ranch), George spent the latter half of his life in Tucson. He served in the Korean War with the Combat Engineers. He then worked as an engineer for Pima County DOT for over 30 years. Father of five, and loving husband to his wife of 41 years, Rita, who passed in 2000; he will be remembered for his kindness, integrity, and sense of humor. A Celebration of his Life will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 E. Broadway in Tucson.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 28, 2019