HACKNEY II , George E. "Gerry"



85, much loved husband of Eden Hackney, passed away on June 25, 2020 when his brave heart stopped. Gerry was born in Baltimore, MD. in March 1935, predeceased by parents Judge H. H. Hackney and Alice Hackney and sister, Carol Hackney. He graduated from St, Paul's School in New Hampshire and Princeton University. He served in the U.S. Army for five years as an artillery officer. He is survived by his wife Eden (Hart) Hackney of 54 years; his brother, H. Hamilton Hackney; sister, Alice Allstatt; eight nieces and nephews and sister-in-law, Julie Hart. He acquired AZ. real estate and apartment rentals and owned cabin rentals on Mt. Lemmon. He was president of his finance company. Skiing was a major part of his life. He volunteered for 17 years on the National Ski Patrol and traveled to many areas in the U.S. He was a board member of the Mt. Lemmon Homeowner's Assoc. and the Water Cooperative. Woodworking was his hobby and he enjoyed making children's folk toys. He loved bluegrass gospel music and he played the banjo. He and Eden attended many Princeton class reunions. He treasured his family and friends. He is now free of pain and at rest with God and His angels. Memorial donations in his name may be made to St. James United Methodist Church in Tucson or Northminster Presbyterian Church in Tucson. A small family gathering will take place in Md. A service in Tucson will be held at a later date. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOME, Dodge Chapel.









