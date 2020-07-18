MOSLEY, George Frederick
of Tucson, AZ passed away July 10, 2020 at age 93 from cancer. He was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. He will be remembered for his kindness, humility, quiet leadership, personal warmth and friendship.
George was born in 1927 in Natrona, PA, north of Pittsburgh along the Allegheny River, the youngest child of Fred and Pearle Mosley. George grew up in Natrona Heights, PA. While in high school he canoed the entire 325-mile length of the Allegheny River through western New York and western Pennsylvania. George graduated from Harrison and Brackenridge Townships (Har-Brack) High School (now Highlands HS) in 1945. George skipped his high school graduation ceremony to immediately enlist in the US Navy. While stationed in Norfolk, VA, George was severely burned in a fire-fighting training exercise and remained stateside until after World War II ended. George attended the University of Pittsburgh on the GI Bill, the first in his family to attend college, and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in statistics in 1950.
George worked a few years in the quality control department of Allegheny Ludlum Steel Corporation, a leading manufacturer of stainless steel, where his father and brother also worked, and where he met Shirley Ann Means of New Kensington, PA. George and Shirley were married in 1953. They raised three sons and were happily married for 55 years before Shirley passed away in 2008.
In 1956, George joined the International Business Machines Corporation, embarking on a 32-year career with IBM as a systems engineer, instructor, manager and senior marketing representative. Throughout his career George was widely respected and admired for his integrity, positive attitude, and commitment to his customers. George served as a role model and mentor for countless IBM colleagues.
The Mosley family lived near Pittsburgh, PA (1953-1959), Chicago Heights, IL (1959-1962), Cincinnati, OH (1962-1965) and Green Bay, WI (1965-1969), where George became a devoted fan and stockholder of the Green Bay Packers. George and Shirley's Packer loyalty was most evident in December 1967 when they braved the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field to cheer the Packers to their 11th NFL Championship during the famous Ice Bowl.
From 1969 to 1988 the family lived in Palatine, IL, a northwest suburb of Chicago, where George and Shirley were active in the Palatine Presbyterian Church and the Reseda Couples Club. George served as Scoutmaster for Troop 182 in Palatine, attending the Boy Scouts of America 1973 National Jamboree with all three of his sons.
Upon his retirement, George and Shirley moved to Tucson in 1988. They quickly became active in Christ Presbyterian Church and the San Miguel Homeowners Association. For many years George taught personal computing skills for retirees in the SeniorNet program at Udall Park. George and Shirley became avid fans of the University of Arizona Wildcats basketball and football teams.
After Shirley's passing in 2008, George became one of the first residents in the Villa Hermosa senior community in Tucson, where he made many deep friendships and established the Villa Hermosa Christmas Employee Recognition Fund. Over the years George and Audrey Dunham became constant and loving companions. At the time of his passing, George was the longest residing resident at Villa Hermosa, dearly loved by the staff and many friends.
George is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Mark and Sarah Mosley of Chicago, IL, Jeff and Tracy Mosley of Wilsall, MT, and Jim and Jennifer Mosley of Santa Barbara, CA; grandchildren, Michael (John), David, Bennett, Jenna, and Kendall Mosley and great-granddaughter, Harlow Mosley; sister-in-law, Eileen Mosley; nephews, Dwight (Sandra) Jenson, Tom (Diane) Means and niece, Paula (Robert) Carpenter.
A brief private family memorial service will be held at Christ Presbyterian Church in Tucson. Donations may be made in George's name to the Memorial Fund at Christ Presbyterian Church (cpctucsonaz.org
) or to the charity of your choice
. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.