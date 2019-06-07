GOETZ, George H.
88, died peacefully on June 3, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helga, and only son, Bruce. He leaves behind his daughters, Barbara Dehler and Edie Goetz; grandchildren, Chanse, Damian, Valerie, Derek, Kevin and Dylan; four great-grandchildren and sister, Judy Caputi-Eden. George was born and raised in Wuerzburg, Germany, where he met his wife. They married in 1954 and lived on Long Island, NY, until they settled in Tucson in 1991.A special thanks to Myrna and Carlos for the loving care they gave him. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on June 7, 2019