ROBLES, George King 01/06/1922 - 03/26/2019 George Robles passed away peacefully with his friend and long time caregiver, Mulemwa "Mo" Situmbeko at his side. He has passed from our care and this life to God's care and eternal life. George had been living at Atria Compana del Rio for the past six years, following a stroke in 2013. George is the beloved father of Maryann Simpson (Jim Simpson) and beloved grandfather of Lauren Simpson and Jennifer Simpson (Jessica Somerville). George was born in Tucson on All Kings Day, January 6, 1922 to Frank L. Robles and Pauline Pacheco Robles. He was preceded in death by his parents, and infant son, Steven Michael Robles, and loving sisters, Alice Aros, Delia Huckins, and Elma Conrad. Also preceding him in death were spouses, Mary Ann Robles and Joan Reinke Robles. George, a third generation Tucsonan, spent a lifetime serving his community in law enforcement and the legal system. He retired from the Tucson Police Department after 20 years of distinguished service and went on to be the Chief of Police in South Tucson. After service there, he became Chief Investigator for the Federal Public Defender's Office in Tucson for fifteen years. While there, he assisted and mentored many young lawyers who went on to illustrious careers, and who became life-long friends. He ended his working days as a bailiff with Pima County. George loved life, his familiy and friends, and baseball. A lifelong fan of the game he played so well as a catcher in his younger days, he loved spring training and opening day, right through to every World Series. He also spent wonderful times playing golf in Tucson and California with his gang of golf buddies. Special thanks to all George's kind and loving caregivers over the past six years, especially to Mo Sitembeko who made his life so full and so vibrant, despite difficult circumstances. Special thanks also to his grand niece, Patricia Quiroz (Ernie and sons Lorenzo and Esteban), who took such devoted care of George in his last years. A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Odilia's Church, 7570 N. Paseo del Norte, Tucson. In lieu of flowers, please remember George through donations in his honor to the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, an organization loved by both George and Joan Robles. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary