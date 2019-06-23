LAMB, George L. Jr. Ph.D
of Tucson, formerly of Dedham, MA. March 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Joan (Adams) Lamb. Devoted father of Lauren Foley and her husband, Paul of West Roxbury, MA; G. Lawrence Lamb III, COL USA (Ret.), Joseph A. Lamb and J. Theresa Lamb and her husband, David S. Reynolds all of Tucson. George was Professor of Mathematics and Optical Sciences at the University of Arizona. Previously, he was a Physicist at United Aircraft Research Laboratories and a Staff Member at Los Alamos Scientific Laboratory. Throughout his career, George authored two books and numerous research papers. George received his Ph.D in physics from Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1958. He was a member of Sigma Xi, The Scientific Research Honor Society. A Memorial Mass for George will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019 in St. Pius X Church, 1800 N. Camino Pio Decimo. Arrangements by P.E. MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, Boston.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on June 23, 2019