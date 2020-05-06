OLBIN, George



loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020 at the age of 95, with his family by his side. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Lorrayne; parents, Michael and Mary Olbin; brothers, Eli and Bob Olbin and grandson, Eric Olbin. He is survived by his five children, Mark Olbin (Lisa), Mike Olbin (Pat), Scott Olbin (Jill), Melanie Derksen (Pat) and Marilyn Olbin. As well as nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. George was born on May 30, 1924 in Duluth, Minnesota, his parents Michael and Mary were Serbian immigrants. After graduating in 1942 from high school where he lettered in basketball and track and field. He immediately went to work in the Duluth Steel Mill. In May 1943 at 19 years old, George was drafted into the Army to fight in WWII. He was sent to Camp Crowder for basic training and was assigned to the 2nd Infantry Division. In January of 1944 his troop was sent to England where he trained for three months and then went to Wales to prepare to fight in The Invasion of Europe called D-Day. Following D-Day, George fought through five major battles in Germany ending with The Battle of The Bulge. For his historic effort, he was awarded The Silver Star. Private First-Class George Olbin returned to Duluth, Minnesota on October 30, 1945. He registered at Duluth Junior College earning a degree in Business and Economics. On May 26, 1951 George and Lorrayne married and in 1952 George enlisted in the Minnesota Air National Guard. In 1959, George transferred to the 162nd Fighter Group of the Arizona Air National Guard in Tucson, Arizona. George, Lorrayne and their children moved to Tucson. George retired from the AZ Air National Guard on May 30,1984. George enjoyed a fulfilling life. Together with his wife, Lorrayne they attended numerous UofA Wildcat athletic events. They also enjoyed watching their own children and their grandchildren's sporting events and activities. George loved to golf, fish, play cards, go to the beach, have fun at the casino, and spending time with his family. There was not a more loving, caring, kind, and devoted father, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend as George Olbin. We love you and miss you so very much. His family is grateful for the wonderful care he received from his nurses Judy and Tony, and Casa de Luz Hospice. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 virus. We will celebrate his life at East Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.













