SHRIVER, George Van Bibber, Jr.



died April 24, 2020. Born to Catherine and Rev. George Shriver Sr. in India, his family and elder sister returned to Maryland in 1945, where he attended Baltimore's Gilman School for Boys. A graduate of Harvard University in 1960, George was known for his meticulous attention to detail, depth of historical knowledge, and care for accurate language in translating Russian and Eastern European writers, including Soviet dissidents. His deep calling for political and economic justice was evident in his writings, translations, and in his organizing work. He served on his cooperative housing board, loved Sabino Canyon, and was active in his 12-step community. He is survived by his daughter, son-in-law, two grandchildren, ex-wife, and extended family, and friends. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.









