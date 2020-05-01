George VanBibber Shriver
SHRIVER, George Van Bibber, Jr.

died April 24, 2020. Born to Catherine and Rev. George Shriver Sr. in India, his family and elder sister returned to Maryland in 1945, where he attended Baltimore's Gilman School for Boys. A graduate of Harvard University in 1960, George was known for his meticulous attention to detail, depth of historical knowledge, and care for accurate language in translating Russian and Eastern European writers, including Soviet dissidents. His deep calling for political and economic justice was evident in his writings, translations, and in his organizing work. He served on his cooperative housing board, loved Sabino Canyon, and was active in his 12-step community. He is survived by his daughter, son-in-law, two grandchildren, ex-wife, and extended family, and friends. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.




Published in Arizona Daily Star on May 1, 2020.
George was an early influence in my life. He taught me to drive in the Massachusetts snow, how to cut firewood and how to say eagles talon in Russian. Ill always remember him.
Jacob
Friend
George was kind and generous with his immense knowledge and analysis. He has influenced many to action. A true working class hero..
Ann Montague
I remember how kind George and Ellen were when my family visited them in the 1970s. He was not only someone interested in social justice at the macro level, but also in daily living. I particularly remember how enthusiastically he took his daughter, Jenny, and my stepdaughter, Jamileh, trick or treating.

Like George, I'm from the pre-1968 generation that was for civil rights and against the Vietnam war. The struggle continues, and I'm sorry George isn't here to participate in the new, and very exciting, radicalization.
Dianne Feeley
Dianne Feeley
