ZACHAU, George Vernonof Green Valley for 15 years, passed peacefully on March 1, 2020 following a stroke. Born in Willow Springs, IL, he became a Mechanical Engineer and a Korean War veteran. George moved to Tucson, worked for Hughes Aircraft and met his wife of 61 years, Margaret Lemas. He enjoyed a long career in Engineering in Phoenix; Reading, PA; and Denver. Once retired he and Margaret moved to Green Valley. George enjoyed woodworking, family camping, fishing with his brother Don, designing/building a cabin, his roses, Sudoku, and bridge. A man of integrity, he is survived by his loving family, Margaret; children, Denise (Tom Gebes), David and Eric; three grandchildren and two great-granddaughters. He is now with his parents and brother which brings us comfort. There will be a Celebration of Life in the Fall. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor can be made to the or to Gospel Rescue Mission. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.