LAWTON, George W.passed into the hands of our Lord on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.George was born on a kitchen table in a farmhouse in May 1937, in Oswego County; a small farming community four miles east of Pulaski, New York, to William and Ruth Lawton. Growing up on a farm, George grew up with an appreciation for hard work and he put these lessons forward in almost any aspect of his life. He often reflected about milking the cows at sunrise, feeding the chickens, small town ethics, values, and community.Upon graduating from high school, George joined the United States Navy where he learned quickly that his love for the sea actually made him seasick! After a short tour in the Navy, George transitioned to the United States Air Force in 1954. George transferred to Davis-Monthan AFB in 1955 serving as a Security Policeman where he met and married Elizabeth Jane Morris, and had his first son Mark in 1958, and son Kelly in 1965. George and his family traveled the world with assignments to Prum, Germany; Cheyenne, Wyoming; Adana, Turkey; Long Beach, California; and Hessisch-Oldendorf, Germany. George retired from the USAF in 1977 at Davis-Monthan AFB with full honors.George returned to work at Pima Community College in 1977, where he and a former air force colleague [Robert Gruber] collaborated in the creation of the Pima Community College Cadet and Police Department; a fully certified law enforcement agency, with authority granted by the College's Governing Board and Arizona Revised Statutes. He also spearheaded departmental credentialing for accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies; the first of its kind by any community college in the United States. George loved law enforcement. His greatest accomplishment was working with the Arizona State Legislature in passing a law authorizing state certified community college police officers to participate in the Arizona State Law Enforcement Retirement System. A once in a lifetime achievement, retiring from the Pima College Police department in 1999.George loved his cookies and milk, dining out, talking about history, cleaning out the garage, Max his dog, and especially watching old Cowboy movies. He had a story about everything for everybody. He was a friend to all he met.George is united with all of the faithfully departed, his wife Elizabeth, and son Mark in heaven. He is survived by his aunt, Joanne Bortles; sister, Jeanette Gayne; son, Kelly and daughter-in-law, Keli Ann.A Funeral Service will be held at the chapel at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., followed by a graveside service with military honors at 10:30 a.m.