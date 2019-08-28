Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
|
Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
1050 North Dodge Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85716
(520) 326-4343
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:30 AM
Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church
George Washington V. Glover

George Washington V. Glover Obituary
GLOVER, George Washington V

76, of Tucson, AZ. Born 1942 in Chicago IL, died August 23, 2019. Served in the US Army as Harbormaster of Cam Rahn Bay, Viet Nam. Survived by his wife, Bette; his children, George (Holly) Glover VI, John (Amy) Glover, John Rathbun and Kathleen (Jeff) Zubel; wonderful grandchildren, Lorelei, Zane, George VII, Caroline, Michelle, Nadine, and Steven. Funeral Mass will be held 11:30 a.m., Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church with interment at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Aug. 28, 2019
