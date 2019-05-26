RIDGE, George William Jr.
86, passed away with his family by his side on April 24, 2019. He is survived by his wife of almost 65 years, Earlene; children, Deborah Whitaker (O.R.), Carole Hale (David), Jim Ridge (Becky) and Ellen Brown (Todd); nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. George was a journalist, lawyer, professor and award-winning travel, food, news and sports reporter. During his teaching career at the University of Arizona Journalism Department, he was the only two-time Director and helped establish many cornerstone programs. A Memorial Service will be Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at Christ Church United Methodist, 655 N. Craycroft Rd., followed by a 6:30 p.m. gathering at Delectables, 427 E. Limberlost Rd.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 26, 2019