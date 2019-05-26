George William Ridge Jr.

Service Information
Christ Church United Methodist
655 N Craycroft Rd
Tucson, AZ 85711
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
5:00 PM
Christ Church United Methodist,
655 N. Craycroft Rd.
Obituary
RIDGE, George William Jr.

86, passed away with his family by his side on April 24, 2019. He is survived by his wife of almost 65 years, Earlene; children, Deborah Whitaker (O.R.), Carole Hale (David), Jim Ridge (Becky) and Ellen Brown (Todd); nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. George was a journalist, lawyer, professor and award-winning travel, food, news and sports reporter. During his teaching career at the University of Arizona Journalism Department, he was the only two-time Director and helped establish many cornerstone programs. A Memorial Service will be Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at Christ Church United Methodist, 655 N. Craycroft Rd., followed by a 6:30 p.m. gathering at Delectables, 427 E. Limberlost Rd.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 26, 2019
bullet Journalists
