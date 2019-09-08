SHAAR, Georgette "Susie"
11/21/1947 - 8/31/2019
Preceded in death by her father, George Shaar Sr.; brothers, George Jr. and John. Survived by mother, Rosalva Shaar and son, Michael (Corrie); sisters, Teresa (Jose Luis Sr.), Rosemary (Billie); her dear friend, Dale and one niece and three nephews. She will be missed by many. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY (South Chapel) with a Rosary recited at 9:00 a.m. Mass will followed, 10:30 a.m. at St. Augustine's Cathedral. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Sept. 8, 2019