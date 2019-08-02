Georgie A. Childress

Service Information
Abbey Funeral Chapel
3435 N 1St Ave
Tucson, AZ
85719
(520)-888-1111
Obituary
CHILDRESS, Georgie A.

92, Born on January 17, 1927 in Springfield, Illinois

and passed away on July 26, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona.

--

Survived by her loving husband

of 69 years, Clarence "Woody" Childress.

--

Georgie is preceded in death by her parents and her sister.

Georgie loved to go to the casino and had many friends.

--

A graveside service in her honor will be held on

Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Hope Cemetery.

--

Arrangements by ABBEY FUNERAL CHAPEL 520-888-1111.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019
