CHILDRESS, Georgie A.
92, Born on January 17, 1927 in Springfield, Illinois
and passed away on July 26, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona.
Survived by her loving husband
of 69 years, Clarence "Woody" Childress.
Georgie is preceded in death by her parents and her sister.
Georgie loved to go to the casino and had many friends.
A graveside service in her honor will be held on
Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Hope Cemetery.
Arrangements by ABBEY FUNERAL CHAPEL 520-888-1111.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019