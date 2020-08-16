BAIR, Gerald Alexander



Archeologist passed away in Tucson, AZ in a hospice center on July 24, 2020, due to a stroke.



Gerald was born in Chicago, IL on Mach 12, 1936 to Lois Cheuvront Bair and Lawrence Bair.



He graduated from East High School in Denver, CO in 1954. He attended University of Colorado receiving his bachelors and master's degrees in 1958 and 1960. He was in the US Army from 1960 to 1962. Gerald then became a PhD candidate at AZ State University, Tempe, AZ.



In his early academic career, he was appointed as assistant to Dr. Joe Ben Wheat at the Henderson Museum, University of CO, in Boulder, CO. The list of his accomplishments in the field of Archeology was wide reaching and included positions in NYC, at the Natural History Museum, Time Life Nature Series, and McGraw Hill. He worked in Greece, Spain, and in the American Southwest. He taught at University of Northern AZ in Flagstaff, AZ, before taking an interesting departure for about four years to become a mule skinner guide in the Grand Canyon. He later took a position at University of New Mexico, followed by a job working in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest, and finally at the BIA Anchorage, AK, where he retired.



He is survived by a sister, Judith Cheuvront, a nephew, Geoffrey Cooke; a great nephew, Samuel Cooke, and a great niece, Marin Cooke, all from Seattle, WA. Jerry's lively storytelling, great writing and keen sense of humor will be greatly missed.



Due to the pandemic, a Memorial gathering has not been scheduled at this time. In memory, donations to your local animal shelter would be welcomed. Wishing you and yours shelter from the storm. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MOTUARY.









