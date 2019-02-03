SPEARS, Gerald Edward 57, passed peacefully on January 29, 2019. He was born on July 4, 1961 in Southern California. He worked 38 years for the federal government and was a loving husband and father. He's survived by his wife of 32 years, Valarie; sons, Joshua (Charity) and Justin; his dad, Edward W. and brother, Edward M. Services will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 1375 S. Camino Seco Tucson, Ariz. 85710. A tribute to his life will be held immediately following. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.
