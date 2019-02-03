Gerald Edward SPEARS

SPEARS, Gerald Edward 57, passed peacefully on January 29, 2019. He was born on July 4, 1961 in Southern California. He worked 38 years for the federal government and was a loving husband and father. He's survived by his wife of 32 years, Valarie; sons, Joshua (Charity) and Justin; his dad, Edward W. and brother, Edward M. Services will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 1375 S. Camino Seco Tucson, Ariz. 85710. A tribute to his life will be held immediately following. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from Feb. 3 to Feb. 17, 2019
