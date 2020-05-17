Gerald G. Norton
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NORTON, Gerald G.

was born on April 14, 1930 in Vershire, Vermont, and passed at the age of 90, on May 8, 2020. He grew up in Cady's Falls, VT, and served in the U.S. Navy from 1948 - 1952 during the Korean War. After being discharged, he moved to Tucson, AZ, where he became a Union plumber in Local 469; in 2017 he completed a 65-year membership. He married Patricia R. Jeter in 1957 and they were able to celebrate 50 years of marriage; she preceded him in death in 2014. He was a member of First Southern Baptist Church for more than 62 years, serving the Lord faithfully. He is survived by his daughters, Maribeth Nottingham (Robert) of Campbell, TX and Jerri Ormand (David) of Tucson, AZ. He has four granddaughters, Christina Jones, Jennifer Reed (Ryan), Charity Ormand and Faith Ormand, as well as his four great-grandchildren. Due to present circumstances, a memorial will be announced later. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bring's Broadway Chapel
6910 East Broadway Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85710
(520) 329-4848
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved