Service Information East Lawn Palms Mortuary 5801 East Grant Road Tucson , AZ 85712 (520)-885-6741 Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Mountain Oyster Club 6400 East El Dorado Circle Tucson , AZ

SWANSON, Gerald John



79, beloved Professor of Economics at the University of Arizona for 43 years, passed away peacefully on January 16, 2020. Gerry was an extraordinary man with a great zest for life who never did anything halfway. An exceptional teacher, he influenced thousands of students, won multiple teaching awards and said "I never worked a day in my life" because he loved what he was doing.



Gerry was a sought after speaker at conferences and workshops nationwide as well as a New York Times bestselling author. His quick, logical mind, conversational style and delightful sense of humor helped him clarify economic principles to everyone he reached. Through his work with the Arizona Council on Economic Education and as a board member of the Thomas R. Brown Foundation his influence expanded to teachers, professionals and business people.



Gerry had many interests but nothing was more important to him than his family. Other passions included running, cycling, camping, hiking, card playing, photography, music (especially musicals) and travel. He and his adored wife of 56 years, Gwen, traveled to more than 60 countries. He will be greatly missed by a large circle of family and friends who cherished him. Everyone wanted to be around him and wherever he went laughter, music and a party followed.



Gerry is survived by his wife, Gwen; his son, Scott (Rhonda); daughter, Laura Eilts (Bart), and grandchildren, Grant Swanson, Grace Swanson, Jack Eilts, Nick Eilts, Kate Swanson and Emma Swanson and his sister, Sandra Nolin.A friend said that "the world has lost one of its greatest gifts". He will live on in the hearts of many.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Mountain Oyster Club, 6400 East El Dorado Circle, Tucson. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.







